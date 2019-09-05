HURRICANE DORIAN:Continuing Coverage From CBS Miami
Filed Under:Boston News, Hurricane Dorian


BOSTON (CBS) – As Hurricane Dorian pushes up the East Coast a Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for Cape Cod and the Islands.

The National Weather Service issued the watch Thursday expecting strong winds and heavy rain to have an impact on the region late Friday night and early Saturday morning. What’s left of Dorian won’t make a direct impact but it is expected to be about 150 miles south of Nantucket then.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

A tropical storm watch means tropical storm force winds are possible within the next 48 hours.

According to WBZ-TV meteorologist Danielle Niles, 2-to-4 inches of rain could fall on the Cape and Islands Friday into Saturday. The amounts will taper off dramatically from the north and west.

