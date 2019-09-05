



BOSTON (CBS) — Torey Krug will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, but he would like to remain with the Boston Bruins. He’s even willing to take a little hometown discount.

While the Bruins have bigger fish to fry ahead of the start of the 2019-20 season, with blue liners Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo still restricted free agents, Krug is letting it be known that his preference is to remain in Boston. An offensively gifted defenesman, Krug would likely see a bump up from the $5.25 million he’ll make this season if he hits the open market next summer.

But that contract would likely come from a different team, and Krug isn’t really interested in playing for anyone else.

“I love the situation I’m in,” Krug told ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. “I’m pretty sure my teammates would love me to come back. My coach [Bruce Cassidy] I know for a fact loves the way I play. This last playoffs was big for me and my development and my growth. I feel like I’m just hitting my prime.

“Would I take less to stay in Boston? It’s something that I’ve talked about with my family and my agent. It’s something I’m interested in,” Krug told Kaplan. “How much less — that’s a question that will be answered at a certain time. I think something that’s fair will be able to be worked out both ways. As long as they want me, I think something could be done, realistically. Everyone does it. How much they do it, is kind of their own opinion and [dependent] on their own circumstances.”

Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are all on team-friendly pacts, with each of those impact players making south of $7 million per season. Krug noted that each situation is different, but in the end, they’re all getting less than what they could be making. He would be open to joining that group as long as it means he gets to don the Spoked-B.

A new deal likely won’t get done ahead of this season, but Krug won’t let that distract him from doing what he does best on the Boston blue line.

“I’ve been through it so much,” he said. “My first three deals were all one-year deals. I’m used to it. I’m used to having to prove myself. That’s been my thing ever since I came into the league, that I’ve had to prove people wrong instead of proving people right. So I’m used to it.”

Krug tallied 53 points (six goals, 47 assists) in his 64 games last season, adding another 18 points (two goals, 16 helpers) in 24 playoff games. He’s had at least 50 points in each of the last three seasons.