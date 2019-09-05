BOSTON (CBS) – Ben Roethlisberger will be the “enemy” for football fans on Sunday when the Patriots and Steelers open the season at Gillette Stadium. But the veteran quarterback is a friend to members of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.
The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation announced Thursday its first grant of the 2019 season will be awarded to Essex County Sheriff’s Department, which will use the money to add a K-9 team to its unit. The department is currently planning to expand from 10 to 13 K-9 teams.
“The Sheriff’s Department thanks the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation for their generous gift,” said Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger. “In addition to providing additional security at our three facilities, K-9 units are extremely valuable when assisting narcotic detection, missing person searches, and responding to mutual aid calls. We appreciate the Roethlisberger Foundation’s commitment to assisting our Department and the communities we serve.”
During the 2018 season, Roethlisberger’s foundation distributed more than $145,000 in grants to K-9 units around the country.
“We’re very fortunate to be in the position that we are able to help these K-9 units,” Roethlisberger said in a statement. “The work that is performed by the dogs and their handlers as well as the bond that is formed is incredible. We’re just thrilled to do our small part.”
