



On Wednesday, Antonio Brown's partnership with his new helmet company was officially announced, thus seemingly bringing an end to the offseason melodrama that defined Brown's first season in Oakland.

Or so we thought.

As it turned out, the drama was just about to amplify — to the point where the star wide receiver is now set to be suspended by his own team.

That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported Thursday that Brown “got into it” with Raiders GM Mike Mayock.

The Next Chapter: Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into it Wednesday, and the team is now planning to suspend its star wide receiver, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019

Some more details trickled out shortly thereafter.

Antonio Brown was unhappy about being fined and had an exchange with #Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday. He was held back by a couple of teammates, sources said, and is now facing a team suspension. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 5, 2019

#Raiders WR Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into it earlier this week, and it got ugly. Mayock clearly frustrated with AB posting his fine letter on Instagram. And now, a suspension for conduct detrimental could mean losing $30M in guaranteed money. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock has a strong, opinionated personality, as anyone who has watched him knows. WR Antonio Brown is his own man. It creates a combustible combination, to say the least. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019

That showdown came — presumably — after Brown posted a photo of his fine notice on Instagram, indicating that he was none too pleased to have received such a letter from Mayock.

Antonio Brown posts his displeasure with fines from #Raiders pic.twitter.com/0OMhdwFu7K — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 4, 2019

“When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now devil is a lie,” Brown wrote. “Everyone got to pay this year so we clear.”

As former offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz noted, the fine was for missing the team’s walkthrough before the preseason game in Canada.

Really, a suspension was probably the only proper ending to all of the drama from Brown this offseason. From his retirement threats over a helmet change, to his frostbitten toes from apparently wearing wet socks in a cryotherapy chamber, to missing training camp sessions and walkthroughs, the Raiders clearly acquired a massive headache when they also acquired the massive talent that is Antonio Brown.

If only there had been some warning that perhaps some events like this might occur. If only.

The Raiders open their season on Monday night in Denver. The clock is ticking for the Raiders to decide if Brown will be participating.

