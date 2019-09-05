Comments
ROWLEY (CBS) — Emergency crews responded to the Market Basket in Rowley Thursday afternoon for a carbon monoxide leak inside the supermarket, the fire department said. Nine people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Multiple ambulances and fire trucks could be seen in the parking lot at about 3 p.m. It appeared multiple people were receiving treatment.
A spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal said a Hazmat team responded to the supermarket “for a Tier 1 response for a reported odor of gas.” The entire shopping plaza had to be evacuated.
Authorities have not yet said what caused the leak.
Clarification: Police had said earlier that there was a gas leak at the Market Basket.
