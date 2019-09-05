  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Market Basket, Rowley News

ROWLEY (CBS) — Emergency crews responded to the Market Basket in Rowley Thursday afternoon for a carbon monoxide leak inside the supermarket, the fire department said. Nine people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple ambulances and fire trucks could be seen in the parking lot at about 3 p.m. It appeared multiple people were receiving treatment.

Fire and EMS at the Rowley Market Basket (WBZ-TV)

A spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal said a Hazmat team responded to the supermarket “for a Tier 1 response for a reported odor of gas.” The entire shopping plaza had to be evacuated.

Authorities have not yet said what caused the leak.

Clarification: Police had said earlier that there was a gas leak at the Market Basket.

 

Comments