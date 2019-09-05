HURRICANE DORIAN:Continuing Coverage From CBS Miami
Filed Under:Lowell News, Timothy Grover


LOWELL (CBS) – The man accused of attacking two people inside Lowell High School last week was released from jail Wednesday.

Timothy Grover, who founded a non-profit to help addicts, is facing several charges in the August 26 incident, including assault with intent to rape.

Timothy Grover was arrested by Lowell Police Monday August 26. (Photo Courtesy: Aaron Curtis | Lowellsun.com)

Investigators said Grover was extremely drunk when he threatened to rape a woman inside the school and grabbed an 18-year-old student.

He must now complete a court-ordered rehab program.

