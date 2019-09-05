Comments
LOWELL (CBS) – The man accused of attacking two people inside Lowell High School last week was released from jail Wednesday.
Timothy Grover, who founded a non-profit to help addicts, is facing several charges in the August 26 incident, including assault with intent to rape.
Investigators said Grover was extremely drunk when he threatened to rape a woman inside the school and grabbed an 18-year-old student.
He must now complete a court-ordered rehab program.
