BOSTON (CBS) — Team USA absolutely trounced Japan in the FIBA World Cup on Thursday, with Celtics guard Jaylen Brown providing a slew of highlights in the blowout victory.
Brown led the way with 20 points and seven rebounds in his 22 minutes of action, as Team USA cruised to a 98-45 victory in their final game of group play. Brown connected on nine of his 15 shots and finished a plus-27 in the laugher.
The score was lopsided early, but Brown kept fans at Shanghai Oriental Sports Center in it with some emphatic jams. The fourth-year Celtics guard had the fans on their feet just ahead of halftime, jumping in front of a pass for one of his two steals in the game and charging down the floor for a wide open windmill dunk.
Good morning Jaylen Brown! pic.twitter.com/suw7sIW9kI
— Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) September 5, 2019
He had another loud bucket late in the game, slamming another one home with a defender in his face to give Team USA a 60-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Jaylen Brown took flight ✈️ #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/2fnn8uzADo
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 5, 2019
Boston fans are well aware of Brown’s freakish athleticism, and now it’s on display for the whole world. Brad Stevens should take note.
Celtics guard Kemba Walker also had a big game for Team USA, scoring 15 points while dishing out eight assists. Fellow Celtics Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Marcus Smart (quad strain) both missed the game due to injuries.
With group play out of the way, Team USA will next play Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece in the elimination round on Saturday.
You must log in to post a comment.