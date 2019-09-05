MARYSVILLE, Ohio (CBS Local) — Someone stole a roller coaster in broad daylight and deputies in Ohio say they could use your help finding it. The Go-Gator carnival roller coaster was stolen last week from the Union County Fairgrounds in Marysville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The ride is part of a traveling carnival and fits on a trailer. Someone hitched that trailer to their truck and drove off with it.
A traffic camera snapped a photo Aug. 27 of a white Dodge RAM 2500 (or larger) model with a flat bed pulling the renegade roller coaster to an unknown location.
Authorities searching for roller coaster stolen from Union County Fairgrounds https://t.co/ftrYDOtypH #10TV pic.twitter.com/jK5jsECGrC
— 10TV.com (@10TV) September 4, 2019
The truck had no visible front license plate, but the trailer holding the coaster had a rear license plate 22-1246A and is registered in Maine.
The coaster, which is about 20 feet in length, was on a purple and green trailer, and has alligator designed train cars.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a white Dodge RAM 2500 (or larger) model with a flat bed that was pictured pulling the stolen trailer at about 7:10 p.m. on August 27.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office.