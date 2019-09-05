



HYANNIS (CBS) – It was a busy day at Hyannis Harbor with boats being hauled out and lifted from the water ahead of Dorian. “It’s better to be safe than sorry,” said boat owner Betsy Evans. “We watched the weather this morning and thought it would be a good thing to do.”

On a sparkling day it was the calm before the storm. Even if the Cape and the Islands just get remnants of Dorian, boat owner Jim Hoar was lifting out his sailboat not taking any chances after it was damaged in last month’s Cape Cod tornado. “My boat was on a 350 pound mooring and it was pushed back 250 feet destroying my sail so I said why do this again,” he said.

Nantucket resident Charlie Kilvert was among dozens of people arriving by ferry in Hyannis and won’t return until the storm is over. “We always overreact, but better to overreact than not. When you do, it passes you and when you don’t it nails you,” Kilvert said.

All eyes have been on Dorian’s path since it pummeled the Bahamas and lashed South Carolina moving north. But the ferry to Nantucket was plenty full including Kate Stakes wanting to check on her renters. “I’m heading over there and will remind them to put down the storm windows,” she said. “I’ll take in the porch furniture and do the best we can.”

For the crew of the fishing vessel Seafox it’s a maintenance day instead of harvesting clams costing them a couple of days at sea. “The seas are starting to build and Friday and Saturday are supposed to be horrendous,” Capt. Allen Rencurrel said.

The Steamship Authority is already warning there could be service disruptions Friday night and into the weekend.