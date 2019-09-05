  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Cambridge News, Harvard University, MIT


CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Two schools in Massachusetts are the best universities in the country, according to The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper’s new ranking of the top colleges puts Harvard University at No. 1, followed by MIT.

Harvard University received the highest marks for two major factors in the ranking. It finished first in “outcomes,” which takes into account graduation rate, graduate salary, student debt and academic reputation, and was the best school for the amount of resources devoted to teaching students.

“Schools that fared the best in this year’s ranking generally are wealthy institutions able to support robust research operations, low student-faculty ratios and generous financial aid,” the article stated. “Their graduates tend to land high-paying jobs that allow them to pay down student loans.”

Rounding out the Top 10 nationwide are Yale University, University of Pennsylvania, California Institute Of Technology, Princeton University, Brown University, Stanford University, Cornell University and Duke University.

The Bay State is well-represented throughout the list. Other local colleges cracking the Top 100 are Amherst College (20), Williams College (21), Wellesley College (24), Tufts University (30), Smith College (41), Boston University (44), Boston College (59), Mount Holyoke College (61) and Northeastern University (93).

Check out the full list here.

