BARNSTEAD, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are searching for the driver who hit and killed a golden retriever. The driver pulled over, looked at their vehicle and drove off without checking on the dog or calling police.
Barnstead Police said a woman was driving what is believed to be a 2013-14 Subaru Outback on Route 28 Thursday around 6 a.m. when the dog was hit. A female passenger was also in the car.
Witnesses said the car with New Hampshire plates was driving northbound. The woman pulled over in front of J.J. Goodwin’s before driving off.
Several pieces of the car were left on scene.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.
