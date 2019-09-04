Tom Brady Worried About Having His Week 1 Press Conference On WednesdayTom Brady talked to reporters on Wednesday. He wasn't all that thrilled to be talking to reporters on Wednesday.

Tom Brady Taking Nothing For Granted At Age 42 In NFL: 'It Is Something That I Treasure'Despite the tongue-in-cheek clapback, Tom Brady was reflective on the aspects of his job and his career that he does not take for granted, even after all of these years.

Demaryius Thomas Among Players Limited On Patriots First Practice Report Of 2019 SeasonThe 2019 Patriots season is here. We have the injury report to prove it.

Tim Thomas Among 5 Inductees To U.S. Hockey Hall Of FameGary Bettman, former Boston Bruins goaltender Tim Thomas, longtime NHL forward Brian Gionta, Washington youth hockey staple Neal Henderson and U.S women's star Krissy Wendell will be inducted at a ceremony Dec. 12. Bettman was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto last year.