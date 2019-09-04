



BOSTON (CBS) — With the roster just about set for their Week 1 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Patriots enjoyed a day off on Tuesday. At least, the players did. The front office was still busy.

The Patriots worked out seven players on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, with defensive back/safety Su’a Cravens highlighting the list. The 24-year-old was a second-round pick by Washington in 2016 but retired due to concussion concerns ahead of the 2017 season. He was placed on the team’s exempt list in case he changed his mind, and was eventually traded to the Denver Broncos. He did indeed come back in 2018, playing in five games for Denver after recovering from a knee injury.

In 16 career games, Cravens has amassed 51 total tackles, five passes defended and an interception. He was released by Denver last week as part of the team’s final roster cuts.

In addition to Cravens, the Patriots also worked out defensive backs Chris Campbell, Lenzy Pipkins, KeiVarae Russell and Arrion Springs, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, and tight end Jason Vander Laan, according to Reiss.

While the New England roster appears set with the new season just a few days away, the Patriots are likely taking a look at these players should a need arise at some point during the season. This is Bill Belichick’s way of compiling an emergency list should the team be hit with a rash of injuries.

