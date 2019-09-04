BOSTON (CBS) — Back in April, Jakobi Meyers was deemed not worthy of a draft pick by all 32 teams, over the course of seven rounds and three days.
On Sunday, Jakobi Meyers will officially embark on a career with the New England Patriots, the most successful modern dynasty in NFL history.
It’s quite the underdog story, and though he’s yet to officially catch a pass in an NFL game, the 22-year-old took a few moments to send a quick message to his doubters, as he prepares for Sunday Night Football between the Patriots and Steelers.
Meyers’ Instagram page isn’t particularly active, as he has just six posts total and three from his time with the Patriots. So he clearly picks his spots carefully. With Week 1 of his first NFL season fully in gear, the time must have felt right.
Meyers signed with the Patriots after a 93-catch, 1,047-yard, four-touchdown season as a junior at N.C. State in 2018. As a sophomore the year prior, he caught 63 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns. Among the knocks on his draft profile was his lack of speed, which is a critique he obviously remembers quite clearly.
Meyers led all NFL receivers in the preseason with 253 yards and 20 receptions, while also tying for the NFL lead with two touchdowns.
You must log in to post a comment.