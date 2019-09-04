WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday Afternoon, Evening
BOSTON (CBS) – A fugitive on the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted Sex Offender list has been captured in Mexico.

After more than a year of searching, U.S. Marshals arrested 61-year-old John Corbett last Friday in Guanajuato in central Mexico.

State police say Corbett is wanted for failing to register as a Level 3 sex offender.

He was convicted of breaking into a Newton home in May 1989 and sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint.

John Corbett. (Photo credit: Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry)

He’s now being held at the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Georgia pending rendition proceedings.

