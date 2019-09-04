HYANNIS (CBS) – Hurricane Dorian could impact ferry service to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard this weekend.
Hy-Line Cruises tells WBZ they’re taking a wait and see approach on ferry schedules until the storm moves closer. Meanwhile, the Steamship Authority is advising passengers there could be disruptions Friday night into the weekend.
“Normally when people leave you know the Cape and go rushing back home I’m driving the other way,” said Mike Taylor of Medfield.
Mike Taylor is wrapping up his ten day vacation on Nantucket early because of the possible ferry cancellations in the coming days.
“So we were supposed to leave Friday and we didn’t think we could make the ferry on Friday because of the pending storm,” said Taylor.
The island ferries aren’t the only boats that could be impacted by the hurricane. Many people on the Cape are heading down to marinas to check on their own boats.
“We’ll get away from those cleats we’ll tie it to the pilings,” Captain Floyd Leach said.
Captain Floyd Leach is from the Florida Keys. He’s been through his share of hurricanes. The storm is keeping his clients here in Hyannis longer than they expected. They were supposed to head south.
“Very dangerous, could be very dangerous, but we’d rather be up here in the north to where we think it’s going to minimize,” said Captain Leach.
