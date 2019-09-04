Betts Leads Red Sox To 6-2 Win Over TwinsMookie Betts homered on the first two pitches he saw, collecting four hits and five RBIs in all, and Eduardo Rodriguez allowed only five singles in seven shutout innings Wednesday night to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2.

Tom Brady Worried About Having His Week 1 Press Conference On WednesdayTom Brady talked to reporters on Wednesday. He wasn't all that thrilled to be talking to reporters on Wednesday.

Tom Brady Taking Nothing For Granted At Age 42 In NFL: 'It Is Something That I Treasure'Despite the tongue-in-cheek clapback, Tom Brady was reflective on the aspects of his job and his career that he does not take for granted, even after all of these years.

Demaryius Thomas Among Players Limited On Patriots First Practice Report Of 2019 SeasonThe 2019 Patriots season is here. We have the injury report to prove it.