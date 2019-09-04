



BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been a frantic couple of days for Bahamian native Marilyn Minus. “My entire home, everything I know is gone,” she told WBZ-TV.

There were Facebook posts, just about anything, to try to get word on her mother Beverly Minus and Grandmother Joyce Rambaran riding out Hurricane Dorian from their home in Freeport Grand Bahama. “She said it was like a freight train over the house,” Minus said. “The roof was creaking and she was worried about losing the roof.”

But in the midst of the unprecedented 185 mile an hour winds and posted videos showing the rising water near her neighborhood, the Northeastern University engineering professor lost contact with her mother for more than 20 hours.

“At that point I had no idea what was going on, where the water was, how high it was. It was just horrible waiting,” said Minus.

A friend posted video of water gushing through his first floor along with floating furniture. Her mother’s home was surrounded by water but fortunately not flooded as it was situated on the highest point in the neighborhood.

She says her mother took in neighbors who were not so fortunate. Now desperate to help she has started a GoFundMe page. “Trying to get basic supplies like water, canned food, clothing if possible,” Minus said.

With the funds she plans to travel to Florida as soon as possible to buy the items and ship them to the Bahamas by freight. “They don’t know how to comprehend it,” Minus said. “My mother said there were no leaves on the trees, the trees were down, and roofs torn off.”

Professor Minus said she’s only begun to comprehend herself how they’ll recover.