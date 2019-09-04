BOSTON (CBS) — The 2019 Patriots season is here. We have the practice report to prove it.
The defending Super Bowl champs practiced in full pads Wednesday afternoon and released their first practice/injury report of the season later in the day. Only three players made the list, with all three limited in Wednesday’s practice session:
Matt LaCosse, TE (ankle)
Obi Melifonwu, S (ankle)
Demaryius Thomas, WR (hamstring)
Thomas was released over the weekend but re-signed with New England on Monday. An Achilles injury ended his 2018 season early and he only played in New England’s preseason finale, so we’ll see if he’s good to go for Sunday’s opener against the Steelers at Gillette Stadium.
LaCosse is kind of an important player for Sunday, given he is one of two tight ends currently on the roster. With Ben Watson and Lance Kendricks missing due to suspension, LaCosse and Ryan Izzo are the only active tight ends for New England in Week 1.
For the Steelers, safety Sean Davis did not participate in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.
