HURRICANE DORIAN:Continuing Coverage From CBS Miami
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Winthrop News

WINTHROP (CBS) – Winthrop police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who may be in danger. Mackenzie McGrath was last seen at her Sagamore Avenue home around 4 a.m.

It’s believed that she left home in the early morning hours.

She’s described as “a thin, white female with straight brown hair and brown eyes.” She’s 5 feet, 1 inches and weighs about 100 pounds.

Mackenzie McGrath (Photo via Winthrop police)

According to I-Team sources, crews were searching the waters off Winthrop. A K-9 team has been called for a land search.

Anyone who sees McGrath or knows where she might be is asked to call Winthrop police at 617-846-1212.

Comments