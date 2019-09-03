Comments
WINTHROP (CBS) – Winthrop police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who may be in danger. Mackenzie McGrath was last seen at her Sagamore Avenue home around 4 a.m.
It’s believed that she left home in the early morning hours.
She’s described as “a thin, white female with straight brown hair and brown eyes.” She’s 5 feet, 1 inches and weighs about 100 pounds.
According to I-Team sources, crews were searching the waters off Winthrop. A K-9 team has been called for a land search.
Anyone who sees McGrath or knows where she might be is asked to call Winthrop police at 617-846-1212.
