NEEDHAM (CBS) — A man working for an elevator company died in an industrial accident at TripAdvisor headquarters, police said. The fire department and police responded to the Needham building Tuesday morning.
The man was an employee of the Otis Elevator Company. His identity has not yet been released.
Emergency vehicles including fire trucks, an ambulance and a van for the elevator company could be seen outside the TripAdvisor building. Police said the Boston Fire Department’s technical rescue services helped in the recovery efforts.
“At this time our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and coworkers,” police said.
No TripAdvisor employees were involved in the accident, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
