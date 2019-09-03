NEEDHAM (CBS) — A man working for an elevator company died in an industrial accident Tuesday morning at TripAdvisor’s Needham headquarters, police said. He was identified as 52-year-old James Jacobs, an employee at Otis Elevator Company.
Emergency vehicles including fire trucks, an ambulance and a van for the elevator company could be seen outside the building. Police said the Boston Fire Department’s technical rescue services helped in the recovery efforts.
No TripAdvisor employees were involved in the accident, police said.
TripAdvisor released the following statement:
“Unfortunately, this morning there was an incident with a maintenance crew member — employed by Otis Elevator Co. — that is being addressed and investigated today by the Needham Police and Massachusetts State Police. No TripAdvisor employees were harmed, and our thoughts are with the worker’s family and colleagues during this time.”
Needham police, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office and OSHA are investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.