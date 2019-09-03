



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is about to embark on his 20th season in the NFL. The man has experienced just about every single thing there is to experience in professional football, from Super Bowl victories, to devastating defeats, to season-ending injuries, and all of the highs and lows that fall in between.

One might imagine that such a deep resume of experience in the NFL would make Brady numb to the feelings and emotions that can come from the sudden changes that the NFL inspires. Yet when asked about the release of longtime friend and backup Brian Hoyer, Brady said there is no such thing as getting used to the cold business side of football.

“It’s very difficult to see your friends get released, and that was really no different,” Brady said during his weekly interview on The Greg Hill Show. “It’s part of what happens in the NFL. I will never get used to it.”

While Hoyer’s on-field contributions to the Patriots were few and far between (he threw just 51 passes in his four-plus seasons in New England), Brady spoke to how helpful Hoyer was to have on the sidelines and in the meeting rooms.

“Brian provided a lot,” he said. “He just brought a great positive energy to the team. Always optimistic, and I think there’s times for me that I get frustrated or I get down or disappointed with things that may have happened, and he would always try and bring me back to center pretty quickly. I love the relationship I have with him. It will certainly continue on in its own personal way. We just won’t be working together.”

Of course, Hoyer landed on his feet, getting a deal with the Indianapolis Colts that will reportedly guarantee him $9 million. Meanwhile, rookie Jarrett Stidham will serve as Brady’s lone backup for the 2019 season.