



BOSTON (CBS) – Dining out can be expensive, but what if you got paid to go to certain restaurants? Turns out, there’s an app for that.

An attorney in downtown Boston, Alan Meyerson eats out often with colleagues and clients. He searches for restaurants using the app Seated, which pays you a percentage of your tab in credits for things like Airbnb, Uber, Soul Cycle, Sephora, Stub Hub and Amazon, among others.

“I have redeemed $500 and have $188 saved up right now, so that’s decent money,” Meyerson said.

Use the app to search for nearby restaurants and book a reservation. When the meal is done, just upload your receipt. A percentage of your bill will be added to your bank.

You’ll find restaurants like one of Meyerson’s favorites, State Street Provisions, where you’ll get 17% back. Barbara Lynch’s Number 9 Park will give you 18%, and you’ll get 26% from the Outlook Kitchen at the Envoy Hotel in the Seaport.

Alex Tamargo works for Good NU Hospitality, which has five restaurants on Seated, including Article 24 in Allston. He said the app helps to attract new customers. “People love it,” he said.

For Meyerson, using the app is a no-brainer. “Obviously, eating out is expensive,” he said. “If you are going to do it, might as well get some money back.”

While Seated started in Boston, it has recently expanded to New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Atlanta.