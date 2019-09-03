Comments
FALMOUTH (CBS) — The man accused of putting peanut butter on a razor blade that was in a tree was arraigned on a felony animal cruelty charge in Falmouth District Court Tuesday.
Brian McGrath, 64, of East Falmouth, was freed on $500 bail and ordered to stay away from Goodwill Park, where the alleged incident occurred.
Police said during surveillance, they saw McGrath bait the razor and then watch to see animals lured into the trap. Officers also captured evidence of squirrels who had come into contact with a razor while eating.
The razors were removed by officers after they noticed young children in the area. The park was searched and no other baited razors were found.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 17.
