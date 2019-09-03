HURRICANE DORIAN:Continuing Coverage From CBS Miami
Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Boston News, Falmouth News, Goodwill Park


FALMOUTH (CBS) — The man accused of putting peanut butter on a razor blade that was in a tree was arraigned on a felony animal cruelty charge in Falmouth District Court Tuesday.

Brian McGrath, 64, of East Falmouth, was freed on $500 bail and ordered to stay away from Goodwill Park, where the alleged incident occurred.

Brian McGrath was charged with animal cruelty Tuesday (WBZ-TV)

Police said during surveillance, they saw McGrath bait the razor and then watch to see animals lured into the trap. Officers also captured evidence of squirrels who had come into contact with a razor while eating.

The razors were removed by officers after they noticed young children in the area. The park was searched and no other baited razors were found.

Police arrested a man for baiting a razor with peanut butter in Goodwill Park on Saturday. (Photo credit: Falmouth Marine and Environmental Services)

A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 17.

Comments