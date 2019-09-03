BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick and Nick Saban are two of the best coaches to ever call the shots on a football sideline, and they just so happen to be good friends as well. They often speak extremely highly of one another, but we never really saw them get real chummy with each other.

That ends in December, thanks to the folks at NFL Films and HBO.

As the 2019 seasons wind down, football fans will get to see two of the best to ever don headsets talk about their success on the field and relationship off of it in a new special Belichick and Saban: The Art of Coaching. A trailer was released on Tuesday (check it out above), with the show set to air on Tuesday, Dec. 10 on HBO.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much, other than there will be some extremely unfunny jokes throughout the program. But there is one line from Belichick that will certainly open some old wounds for Patriots fans come Dec. 10.

“In retrospect, it might have been better for us had we lost one somewhere along the way,” said Belichick.

After 12 years and three more Super Bowl victories, Belichick appears ready to chat about the perfect season that wasn’t. Turns out all you had to do was be his best friend to get it out of him.

Hopefully at some point during the show, the two will discuss the fact that they have never won a title in the same year.