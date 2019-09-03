BOSTON (CBS) — So, Alex Cora is telling you there’s a chance.

The Red Sox manager sat down for his daily meeting with the media on Tuesday, on the heels of a successful 6-2 road trip out West. Despite that record, the Red Sox still entered play Tuesday 5.5 games out of the wild card, chasing the A’s, Rays and Indians.

The outlook to make the postseason does not look good. Still, Cora found some inspiration from the classic ’90s comedy “Dumb And Dumber” when discussing his team’s chances.

“Well, I mean. We have an 8 percent chance. So, I mean, like ‘Dumb and Dumber,’ you know? The movie. There’s still a chance, I guess — at least in my eyes,” Cora said.

Movie references aside, Cora very clearly is trying to keep a positive outlook.

“So you control two things — the way you play, and the Rays, because we play four games [head-to-head],” Cora said. “You don’t control the Indians, you don’t control the A’s. That’s out of the equation — although we started controlling the Indians when we beat them two out of three. That’s all we can do. Keep playing baseball and winning games, and make that series count in September, and hopefully by that time we’re past one of the two teams. If that happens, then the last week in September is going to be fun.”

That being said, Cora admitted that such plans can be made to look meaningless when the team fails to play up to its potential on the the field every night.

“It’s easy to say. I can map it out. I can give you a lot of reasons that we can do this,” Cora said. “But obviously over the course of this season, I’ve been trying to give you guys reason to believe in us, and it hasn’t happened on the field. So we’ve just gotta take care of today.”