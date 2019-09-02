HURRICANE DORIAN:Continuing Coverage From CBS Miami
Filed Under:Nantucket News, WHALES


NANTUCKET (CBS) – A family fishing off Nantucket got a great look at a pod of whales thanks to a drone.

Nicole Cribbins told WBZ-TV that she and her family were on a tuna fishing trip with Albacore Charters Saturday when they saw the first whales at about 6 p.m.

Her son Harrison shot the video from above on his drone. Cribbins said she heard the boat captain saying “wow” over the radio, and that they’ve never seen whales like that before.

At least six whales can be seen in the video, with seagulls circling above.

She believes they ended up seeing more than 100 whales in total.

