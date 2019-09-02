SUTTON (CBS) – Police in Sutton are saying “enough is enough” after pulling over several drivers for going too fast in the same area where a jogger died last month. Millbury resident Daniel de Lima, 51, was killed in a hit-and-run on Singletary Avenue on August 14.
“We’re still receiving reports of speeding, erratic operation and other traffic violations in the very same area that Mr. de Lima was struck and killed,” Sutton police wrote on Facebook Monday.
A patrol officer monitoring the street on Sunday made “more than half of a dozen car stops,” police said. One driver was clocked at 50 mph in the 35 mph zone.
Police used the hashtag “#enoughisenoughpeople” in their post.
Shane Newman has been charged in the death of de Lima, whose family said he was an avid runner and beloved therapist. Newman was held on $250,000 bail in a court appearance last month.
You must log in to post a comment.