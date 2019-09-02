HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) – Nearly 100 additional Kmart and Sears stores could close in December or sooner. The latest round of closures includes two locations in Massachusetts.
The Brockton Enterprise reports that Kmart stores in Brockton and Webster are going out of business.
“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart stores in Brockton and Webster, Massachusetts,” a Kmart spokesperson told the newspaper.
The news comes just weeks after retailers announced 26 Sears and Kmart locations would close in October.
Liquidation sales are expected to start in mid-September.
Back in February, former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert struck a last-minute deal to buy the company out of bankruptcy. About 400 stores are expected to stay open under a new entity known as Transform Holdco.
