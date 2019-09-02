FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots will have to wait to see what they have in first round pick N’Keal Harry.

New England placed the rookie wide receiver on injured reserve Sunday due to an ankle injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter said that the plan is for Harry to return to the active roster this season, though he not eligible to do so until after Week 8.

Patriots are placing rookie first-round pick N'Kea Harry on injured reserve, per source. Harry has battled an ankle injury during the summer. He is expected to return this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2019

Harry showed promise in offseason workouts, and made a pair of strong catches in the team’s preseason opener. But after his second catch, Harry limped off the field and hasn’t looked at full strength since.

The Patriots wide receiver depth chart now consists of Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, and Matthew Slater, who plays almost exclusively on special teams.

“Yeah, he’s definitely getting better. I mean, all of our injured players are getting better,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Sunday. “All of the guys that have been dealing with things are getting better. Where exactly they are – some of them didn’t play in the game on Sunday if they didn’t practice on Friday. We didn’t practice yesterday, so some of these guys we haven’t seen on the field in a couple of days. So we’ll see where they’re at.”