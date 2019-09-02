BOSTON (CBS) — After trimming the roster to 53 players on Saturday, the Patriots on Sunday announced the official signings of eight players to their practice squad.
All eight players were on the Patriots this summer through the preseason.
The players on the practice squad are:
TE Stephen Anderson
LB Terez Hall
FB Jakob Johnson
DL Ufomba Kamalu
LB Calvin Munson
OL Dan Skipper
OL Tyree St. Louis
DL Nick Thurman
The Patriots are allowed the standard 10 spots for practice squad players, plus one more for participating in the International Player Development Program with Jakob Johnson.
NFL teams are always able to sign players from other teams’ practice squads, with the requirement that the player is put on the 53-man roster for at least three weeks.
