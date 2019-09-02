Comments
BEVERLY (CBS) — Massachusetts Taskforce 1 arrived in Florida on Saturday to assist with any search and rescue operations that may be needed after Hurricane Dorian passes through the area. The team consists of 45 members from all throughout New England and is based out of Beverly.
“Everyone is ready to load up and deploy for Search and Rescue operations at a moment’s notice,” said a statement from the Taskforce.
Their convoy of trucks and resources initially was sent to Jacksonville but has since moved closer to potentially affected areas.
Last year the group spent 18 days in South Carolina and Virginia after Hurricane Florence hit.
You must log in to post a comment.