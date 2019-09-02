BOSTON (CBS) — At Logan Airport, passengers arriving from Florida were thankful to be out of Hurricane Dorian’s path. Flights from all Florida cities were being canceled one by one.

Glen Goldsboro feared he would have to drive to get away from the storm. ‪“I was like no, no I’m not staying through a hurricane,” he said.

Goldsboro and his wife were celebrating a wedding anniversary — and had made it on one of the last flights out of Fort Lauderdale.

“I have ‪seen what it was doing in the Bahamas it’s terrifying. Terrifying. It’s 200-220 miles an hour winds, it’s crazy,” he explained. ‬

Allison Clemmey and her group of friends just finished what they imagined would be a magical vacation to Disney World. The trip home was more like a nightmare than a dream.

“We had to wake up this morning at 3 to drive from Orlando to Tampa, then fly from Tampa back down to Fort Lauderdale. Then we go to come here,” Clemmey said.

Others flying in from North Carolina were well aware Dorian is expected to travel up the coast.

‪“You grab the things that are important and you get,” Roger Gould said. ‬He grew up on the coast of North Carolina.

“‪Without being disparaging, it’s dumb to stay around. ‬You never know where they are going to go until the last 30-40 miles and then it’s too late to leave,” he said.

Eden Wright’s grandmother lives in Charleston South Carolina. “It’s ‪a little nerve-wracking. My grandma is getting out of there though, she’s going way more inland,” Wright said.

At this point, some airlines have told passengers if they didn’t fly out Monday, they will likely have to wait ‪until Wednesday‬ or Thursday.