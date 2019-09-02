HANSON (CSB) – A little girl is safe thanks to the Hanson Fire Department after getting lost in the woods Monday morning.
Firefighters and police from Hanson and Halifax responded to Elm Street after the 7-year-old got separated from her mother.
This morning Hanson FD responded to Elm St for a reported missing 7y/o, she became separated from her mother in the woods. After an extensive 45 min search with Hanson PD and Halifax PD, the Hanson FD 6 wheel ATV located the missing girl about a 1/2 mi into the woods safe. pic.twitter.com/cE4hvwALPs
— Hanson Firefighters (@hfd2713) September 2, 2019
After an “extensive” 45-minute search, Hanson firefighters on an ATV found the child about a half-mile into the woods.
The girl is doing just fine, according to the fire department.
