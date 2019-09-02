HURRICANE DORIAN:Continuing Coverage From CBS Miami
HANSON (CSB) – A little girl is safe thanks to the Hanson Fire Department after getting lost in the woods Monday morning.

Firefighters and police from Hanson and Halifax responded to Elm Street after the 7-year-old got separated from her mother.

After an “extensive” 45-minute search, Hanson firefighters on an ATV found the child about a half-mile into the woods.

The girl is doing just fine, according to the fire department.

