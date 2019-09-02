Comments
DUXBURY (CBS) – Duxbury Beach remains closed to swimmers on Monday, a day after it was closed because a shark was seen feeding on a whale carcass.
The great white shark was spotted Sunday afternoon off Gurnet Road near Cable Hill.
Video captured by boaters showed at least one shark feeding off the whale carcass. The feeding took place about a half mile from shore.
Swimmers were ordered out of the water until further notice. On Monday, officials reminded swimmers they are still prohibited from the water, though the beach are remains open.
Officials say the beach will remain closed to swimmers until the whale can be removed.
