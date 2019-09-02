Patriots Make Their 2019 Practice Squad Signings OfficialAfter trimming the roster to 53 players on Saturday, the Patriots on Sunday announced the official signings of eight players to their practice squad.

N'Keal Harry, Jamie Collins Get Official Jersey Numbers For Start Of 2019 SeasonFor the third time since being drafted with the 32nd overall pick by the Patriots in April, N'Keal Harry will be wearing a new jersey number this week. This time, though, the change is a bit more permanent.

Bogaerts Homers, Has 3 Hits As Red Sox Defeat Angels 4-3The Boston Red Sox wrapped up a successful road swing with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Patriots Lose Braxton Berrios, 3 Others To Waiver ClaimsThe Patriots lost four players to waiver claims on Sunday, including wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who was claimed by the New York Jets.

Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum Help Team USA Past Czech Republic In World Cup OpenerKemba Walker scored 13 points and Jayson Tatum finished with 10 for the Americans, who pulled away for a win in China.