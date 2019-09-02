



BOSTON (CBS) — It pays to be Tom Brady’s backup.

It really pays.

Brian Hoyer is the latest beneficiary of that reality, after he signed a new contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. The deal guarantees Hoyer $9 million.

A new QB in Indy: Colts are signing former Patriots’ QB Brian Hoyer to a three-year, $12 million deal that includes $9 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2019

Hoyer got a three-year, $12 million contract with $9 million guaranteed from the Colts. The Patriots wanted him back but were only willing to do a one-year deal. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 2, 2019

The quarterback became available when the Patriots released him on Saturday, after rookie Jarrett Stidham looked capable and ready to be Brady’s backup for the 2019 season.

Hoyer, 33, will be joining his seventh NFL team, after playing for the Patriots (two stints), Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears, and 49ers. He was released by the 49ers after the team acquired Jimmy Garoppolo via trade with New England in October 2017, thus paving the way for his return to the team originally signed him as an undrafted rookie in 2009.

After returning to the Patriots in Week 10 of that 2017 season, Hoyer has seen limited action, throwing just eight total passes. Nevertheless, with the Colts in a bit of a quarterbacking pickle following Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement, Hoyer represented the best option for the team as a backup to starter Jacoby Brissett.

Prior to 2017, Hoyer had been on a solid four-year stretch between 2013-16, when he threw 42 touchdowns and 23 interceptions while averaging 7.2 yards per attempt. He led his teams to a 16-14 record as a starter during that span. That included a 10-6 record with the Browns from 2013-14; the Browns went 1-15 in games not started by Hoyer in that same period.