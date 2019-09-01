WEYMOUTH (CBS) — A young Weymouth boy known as “The Mighty Quinn” received a special visit Sunday. Boston Police Officer Kim Tavares came to sing him Somewhere Over The Rainbow.
Quinn Waters, 3, is recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumor. While doing so, he is in isolation and can only interact with visitors through a window.
“It’s a holiday weekend and it still amazes us people are visiting the Quinn-Dow!” said a post on The Mighty Quinn Facebook page.
Tavares is well known for her singing. She, along with Officer Stephen McNulty, went viral last summer for their take on “Carpool Karaoke.”
Quinn has also received entertainment from the Dropkick Murphys, Quincy Police, and a parade of ambulances. Tom Brady even reached out with some words of encouragement.
