BOSTON (CBS) – A pair of energetic puppies named Bonnie and Clyde are up for adoption through Save A Dog of Sudbury.
The 6-month-old puppies from Louisiana are new to Save A Dog, so they are still learning the dogs’ personalities.
But what is known is about Bonnie and Clyde is they have lots of puppy energy. The pair loves to run and play, and seems to be fine with other dogs.
The dogs will be adopted into separate homes.
To learn how to apply for adoption, visit the Save A Dog website.
