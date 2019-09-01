HURRICANE DORIAN:Continuing Coverage From CBS Miami
BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots lost four recently released players to waiver claims on Sunday, including wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who was claimed by the New York Jets.

Former Patriots assistant Brian Flores claimed two New England players. Now the Dolphins head coach, Flores put in claims on cornerback Ken Webster and defensive end Trent Harris.

The Denver Broncos claimed Andrew Beck, who played fullback and tight end during the preseason with the Patriots.

When it comes to Berrios, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston speculated that the Jets may have grabbed Berrios to prevent the Patriots from stashing him on the team’s practice squad.

As for the Patriots, they did not place any waiver claims. New England will finalize its practice squad roster on Sunday.

