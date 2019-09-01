HURRICANE DORIAN:Continuing Coverage From CBS Miami
By Jon Keller
Filed Under:AFL-CIO, Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Labor Day, Steve Tolman

BOSTON (CBS) – In honor of Labor Day, a holiday set aside to honor contributions of labor unions and the American worker in our country, Jon Keller spoke with Massachusetts AFL-CIO president Steven Tolman to discuss the state of organized labor in the state.

In Massachusetts, 13.7 percent of workers are part of a union, a slight increase from last year.

Tolman discussed reasons why he believes that number isn’t higher, especially given a 63 percent support for organized labor among the general public, a 20-year high.

Keller @ Large: Part 2

 

Keller also asked Tolman his reaction to the Boston Calling extortion trial, which Tolman called a “devastating blow.”

Two members of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh’s administration were convicted Wednesday of conspiring to extort the organizers of a music festival by pressuring them to hire union labor.

“I see the U.S. Attorney’s office trying to criminalize advocating for your position,” said Tolman. “That is a very dangerous threat.”

Jon Keller

