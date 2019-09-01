BOSTON (CBS) — Boston converts back into a college town this weekend and hundreds of students opt to live in apartments instead of dorms.

The Boston Inspectional Services Department said they will go through hundreds of homes throughout the city over the next few days to make sure they are up to code and addressing any problems that need fixing.

“As you can see a lot of cracks on the floor, nothing major but has to be corrected,” said Housing Inspector Sherea McLaughlin as she walked WBZ-TV through an apartment.

Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Glora said, “We are watching close, trying to make sure that the students moving in are starting their school year off in a safe manner, especially focusing on kitchen safety.”

So far, there have been no major concerns but minor ones have to be addressed right away, like smoke detectors.

“We are seeing smoke detectors and some things of that nature that are concerning. We want to make sure that on move-in day, that you have working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors,” said Commissioner of Boston Inspectional Services Dion Irish.

The Taylor family drove from D.C. to move their son Talbot into his new place. “We were pleasantly surprised. We weren’t expecting any problems and there’s nothing significant they found but there is the usual punch list of stuff that needs attention,” said dad Keene Taylor.

Boston University seniors Kate Winter and Courtney Limon both admit they have no move-in strategy.

Limon said, “We went in a few days ago and it was disgusting. But this morning it looked a lot better.”