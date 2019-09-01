DUXBURY (CBS) – A confirmed shark sighting forced officials to close Duxbury Beach to swimmers on Sunday.
A possible sighting was reported around 1 p.m.
An unconfirmed fin was seen off of Gurnet Road in the Cable Hill area. As a result, the beach was temporarily closed.
But at 2 p.m., a confirmed shark sighting was reported nearby. As a result, swimmers were ordered out of the water until further notice.
@SharkWeek @Discovery this better be in shark week next year. Great White attacking a whale carcass 1/2 mile off Duxbury Beach, Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/5r83FAbnV4
— Grant Suchecki (@GrantSuchecki) September 1, 2019
A man out on the water captured video of a great white shark attacking a whale carcass. He said it occurred about half a mile off Duxbury Beach.
