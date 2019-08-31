BOSTON (CBS) — The backup quarterback job in New England now officially belongs to rookie Jarrett Stidham.
The Patriots have parted ways with veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, leaving Stidham as the only backup to Tom Brady on the roster.
He was released Saturday, according to Adam Caplan.
#Patriots are releasing QB Brian Hoyer.
— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) August 31, 2019
Hoyer, 33, rejoined the Patriots late in the 2017 season, after the Patriots traded Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco. Hoyer had previously spent three seasons (2009-11) with the Patriots after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2009.
Hoyer has started 37 games for the Browns, Texans, 49ers, Bears and Cardinals. He’s completed 59.3 percent of his career passes, with 48 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.
In two preseason games this summer, Hoyer completed 18 of his 22 passes (81.8 percent) for 202 yards with two touchdowns and a pick. He did not play at all in the final two weeks of the preseason.
Stidham, a fourth-round pick out of Auburn, completed 61 of his 90 passes (67.8%) for 731 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in four preseason games this summer.
