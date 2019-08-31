EVERETT (CBS) — Mass. State Police announced Saturday that the man who was hit by a car in Everett the night before has died.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, police responded to Route 16 near Vine Street to find a 62-year-old Melrose man seriously injured. He was rushed to Whidden Hospital in Everett.
His identity has not been released at this time.
UPDATE The male pedestrian struck in this crash has died from his injuries. Investigation is ongoing by MSP Troop A, Collision Reconstruction, and Crime Scene Services. More info will be released later today. https://t.co/NtggsbxnR5
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 31, 2019
The westbound side of the road was closed while police investigated. The driver, a 24-year-old man from South Weber, Utah man did stay on the scene.
According to preliminary investigations, the Utah man, driving a 2012 Dodge Charger, was driving west and had a green light at the upcoming intersection. “Simultaneously, two pedestrians — an adult male and an adult female — were running across Route 16 from south to north. The pedestrians ran across all lanes of eastbound traffic and were crossing the westbound lanes when the male pedestrian was struck by the Charger in the right lane. The female pedestrian was not struck,” said State Police said.
It appears the man and a woman did not have the right of way. No charges have been filed at this time.
