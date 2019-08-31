FALMOUTH (CBS) – A Falmouth man was arrested Saturday after environmental police said he baited a razor blade with peanut butter to attract wildlife in Goodwill Park.
M. Brian McGrath, of East Falmouth, faces multiple charges, including animal cruelty.
Police said during surveillance, they saw McGrath bait the razor and then watch to see animals lured into the trap. Officers also captured evidence of squirrels who had come into contact with a razor while eating.
Police removed the razor after noticing young children in the area. Police also searched the park, but didn’t find any more baited razors.
Falmouth Marine and Environmental Services and Massachusetts Environmental Police arrested McGrath, who was booked at Massachusetts State Police Barracks in Bourne.
