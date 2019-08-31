Breaking News:20 People Hurt In Active Shooting In Odessa, Texas
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Cambridge Police arrested a suspect after a resident woke up to find a strange man in their bedroom early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the Hunting Street home at 1:18 a.m. and were met by several neighborhood residents. One resident offered police a description of a man running from the driveway of the home. Another neighbor provided police with a picture of the suspect from their home security camera.

After investigation, police arrested Leo Vincent Chaisson, 25, of Brighton, Saturday afternoon. Chaisson faces a burglary charge.

