ALLSTON (CBS) – It’s the mother of all holidays for local bargain hunters – Allston Christmas.
As college students move in and out, they leave all their surplus furniture – and more – on the streets. On Saturday, people were out and about to see if there were any good finds.
“Well, I’ve got this nice cedar or oak desk,” said student Robert Willetts. “I’m very excited to put that in my room. It will be nice for, like, working on music and schoolwork and other things.
It’s not just Allston. The “holiday” extends to Mission Hill, Brighton and just about anyplace college students are moving in and moving out.
“This area is just a unique area because people usually stay here for like a year or two and then they move on, so this is like a college student house situation. and that’s why there’s so much furniture here all the time. Like a bargain hunter’s dream, yeah, definitely is,” said student Tanya Orlova.
A walk around the streets during Allston Christmas is full of possibilities.
“A lot of art … very cool to see. Gotta dig through it, see what you like, but you can always find something,” said Mike Matta, of Allston.
