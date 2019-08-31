SAUGUS (CBS) — Two people died after a head-on collision on Route 1 in Saugus early Saturday morning. Mass. State Police said the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver.
Around 3:30 a.m., the wrong-way driver, identified as 29-year-old Luis Gallego, of Lynn, clipped the back of a box truck and crashed head-on into a Dodge Journey. Gallego’s car then caught on fire, State Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people in the Journey were seriously injured. The 51-year-old Peabody man driving was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital. The woman in his car was rushed to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital where she later died.
The driver of the box truck was not hurt.
Moments before the crash, State Police said they received a call about a wrong-way driver going south on the northbound side of the highway near the Sonic restaurant in Peabody. The crash occurred near the Army Barracks store in Saugus.
Route 1 northbound was closed for hours as police investigated. It is unclear what caused the driver to go on the opposite side of the road.
You must log in to post a comment.