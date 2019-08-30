Filed Under:Boomah, Owen West, West Brookfield News


WEST BROOKFIELD (CBS) – A State Police K9 named “Boomah” helped officers track down an accused drunk driver who crashed into a house and ran away early Friday morning.

West Brookfield Police said they tried to stop 19-year-old Owen West as he sped away from them around 5 a.m. West then crashed the BMV he was driving into a telephone pole, a house and a tree before escaping.

The car tore through part of the home on Wickaboag Valley Road. (Photo credit: West Brookfield Police)

State Police came in to help with the search and they say “Boomah” picked up West’s scent from footprints in a nearby swamp.

Those tracks led back out onto Wickaboag Valley Road, where police saw West and he surrendered.

Boomah, the State Police K9. (Photo credit: Mass. State Police)

West, who is from Dudley, is charged with driving drunk, failing to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and several other offenses.

Owen West. (Photo credit: West Brookfield Police)

He will be arraigned at the East Brookfield District Court.

