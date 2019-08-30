WEST BROOKFIELD (CBS) – A State Police K9 named “Boomah” helped officers track down an accused drunk driver who crashed into a house and ran away early Friday morning.
West Brookfield Police said they tried to stop 19-year-old Owen West as he sped away from them around 5 a.m. West then crashed the BMV he was driving into a telephone pole, a house and a tree before escaping.
State Police came in to help with the search and they say “Boomah” picked up West’s scent from footprints in a nearby swamp.
Those tracks led back out onto Wickaboag Valley Road, where police saw West and he surrendered.
West, who is from Dudley, is charged with driving drunk, failing to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and several other offenses.
He will be arraigned at the East Brookfield District Court.
